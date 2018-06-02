In short
According to Willy Magezi, the East Division LC III chairman, Musingunzi is destroying a wetland on top of endangering peoples lives by constructing a highly flamable fuel station close to their homes.
Fort Portal Leaders, Businessman Clash Over Fuel Pump
Construction works where the fuel pump will be installed Login to license this image from 1$.
