Fort Portal Leaders Demand Disciplinary Action Against Principal Treasurer

In short
Simon Karamagi is accused of absenteeism, failure to release salaries on time, perpetually missing council and standing committee sittings, failure to ensure timely collection of revenue or take action against revenue defaulters, among other things.
Fort Portal Leaders Demand Disciplinary Action Against Principal Treasurer19 Sep 2019, 10:45 Comments 127 Views Politics Local government Report
Mentioned: Fort Portal Municipality Geoffrey Bamanyisa Joram Bintamanya Simon Karamagi Willy Kintu Muhanga
