Fort Portal Mayor Wants Street Parking Contractor Kicked Out

The said contract was awarded by Fort Portal Municipal Council in August 2019, to Woodfix Technical Services, to collect local revenue on the streets of Fort Portal Town. However, a few months later, motorists accused the company of inflating the fees, double charging vehicle owners and failing to sensitize the public about the parking system.
Fort Portal Mayor Wants Street Parking Contractor Kicked Out6 Jan 2021, 21:42 Comments 176 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Local government Business and finance Updates
