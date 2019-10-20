In short
According to the MDF President, Tadeo Amanyire, the site lacks signposts detailing the duration of the construction, is not enclosed, and the bills of quantities are not available to the public.
Fort Portal MDF Raises Concerns on Buhinga Stadium Construction
Buhinga stadium perimeter wall under construction. The Fort Portal MDF says there are important details about the construction that are still missing.
