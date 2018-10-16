In short
According to Byagagaire, they followed up the matter and were told that the materials on site had already cost Shillings 40 million, an amount he disputes. Byagagaire says their calculation shows that the material cost not more than Shillings 10 million.
Fort Portal Municipality Under Fire Over Bridge
The car that swerved off the road and fell into the river where a bridge is supposed to be constructed Login to license this image from 1$.
