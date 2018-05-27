Fort Portal Municipal Council Fails To Replace Broken Culverts

In short
Residents of Kasenyi village Bulyanyenje parish, West Division in Fort portal municipality have threatened to hold a peaceful demonstration over destruction of culverts in their road which they say has put their lives at risk.
Fort Portal Municipal Council Fails To Replace Broken Culverts27 May 2018, 13:26 Comments 155 Views Kabarole, Uganda Local government Analysis
