In short
According to Singura, the municipal council invited the Office of the Solicitor General to explain to them salient legal issues, how they are supposed to be addressed and advise them on what to do for the technocrats who are becoming insubordinate to council.
Fort Portal Workers Snub Meeting with Solicitor General's Representative8 Sep 2018, 12:56 Comments 88 Views Kabarole, Uganda Local government Report
The empty room where the representative of the solicitor general was supposed to meet the councillors and workers of the municipality Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.