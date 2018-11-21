In short
The World Bank, through Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development USMID gave the municipality 756 million shillings last year to install the solar lights.
Fort Portal Municipal Leaders Question Inflated Costs of Street Lights
A solar-powered street light before being erected along Rukidi III street in Fort Portal. According to the Mayor Rev Willy Kintu Muhanga, each light costed them 14 million shillings, an amount councillors say is inflated. Login to license this image from 1$.
