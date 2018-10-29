In short
Muhanga says the they are rushing to compete the building because Gen Salim Saleh, the Chief Coordinator Operation Wealth Creation OWC promised to rent their old offices. During the last council sitting about two weeks ago, Gen Saleh asked Councilors to rent him their Booma offices for the establishment of the regional OWC program offices.
Fort Portal Municipality Seeks UGX 1.5B for Completion of Council Chambers Top story29 Oct 2018, 14:04 Comments 169 Views Kabarole, Uganda Local government Report
The council chambers that are under construction Login to license this image from 1$.
