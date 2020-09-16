In short
Kayondo was competing against Richard Muhumuza, the former Fort Portal Municipality West Division Chairperson and Gombolola Internal Security Officer – GISO. Kayondo garnered 5,830 votes while Muhumuza got 7,903 votes.
Fort Portal Youth League Chairperson Protests Primaries Results
Mentioned: Alex Ruhunga John Kusemererwa Kitembe Margaret Muhanga Richard Muhumuza Solomon Ruhundwa Stephen Kaliba
