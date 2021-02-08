Fort Portal Regional Hospital Struggling to Operate without X-ray Machine, CT scan

In short
John Mali, the In-charge of the Department, has confirmed that the X-ray machine broke down about two months ago and they now send the patients to private hospitals for the services.
Fort Portal Regional Hospital Struggling to Operate without X-ray Machine, CT scan8 Feb 2021, 18:27 Comments 239 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Health Updates
The X-ray machine at the Imaging Department of Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital broke down about two months ago.
