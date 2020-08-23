Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital Runs Out of Surgical Masks

In short
According to the hospital director, Dr Alex Adeko, the health facility ran out of masks at the beginning of this week due to their high demand by the health workers who are handling overwhelming numbers of patients from the eight districts in the Tooro sub-region.
Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital Runs Out of Surgical Masks23 Aug 2020, 11:42 Comments 57 Views Health Report
