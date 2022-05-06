Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital Struggling to Handle Emergencies

In short
Most times, the hospital operates with a shortage of critical medical items essential for responding to sudden emergencies including gloves, cotton wool, and gauze for treating the injured. The hospital receives patients from Kasese, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, Bundibugyo, Kamwenge, Kitagwenda, Ntoroko and Bunyagabu District.
Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital Struggling to Handle Emergencies6 May 2022, 11:38 Comments 144 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Media Lifestyle Updates
