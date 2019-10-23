Fort Portal Street Parking Contractor Accused of Flouting MOU

In short
The company is accused the company of inflating the fees and double charging vehicle owners and failing to sensitize the public about the parking system.
Fort Portal Street Parking Contractor Accused of Flouting MOU23 Oct 2019, 11:13 Comments 99 Views Business and finance Local government Report
A street parking fees collector invoicing a parked vehicle along Lugard Road in Fort Portal on Monday.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.