Messach Byomuntura, the Research and Gender Officer at Rwenzori Anti-Corruption Coalition, who received the tip from the whistle blower, says it is illegal to sell things that have been donated to health centers and hospitals.
Fort Portal Supermaket Manager Arrested for Selling Donated Mama Kits Top story20 Mar 2020, 10:47 Comments 72 Views Kabarole, Uganda Crime Business and finance Health Report
