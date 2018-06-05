Christopher Tusiime
19:46

Fort Portal Tenderer Accused of Forgery

5 Jun 2018, 19:46 Comments 134 Views Kabarole, Uganda Crime Report

Fort Portal Municipal Council authorities have moved to sue Joseph Kizza the managing director of Globe World Engineers Uganda Limited for issuing them fake receipts indicating he paid tender fees of UGX 5,416,400.

 

Tagged with: fort portal municipality globe world engineering uganda limited clovis kalenzi housing finance bank

