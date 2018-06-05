Fort Portal Tenderer Accused of Forgery

In short
Fort Portal Municipal Council authorities have moved to sue Joseph Kizza the managing director of Globe World Engineers Uganda Limited for issuing them fake receipts indicating he paid tender fees of UGX 5,416,400.
Fort Portal Tenderer Accused of Forgery5 Jun 2018, 19:46 Comments 134 Views Kabarole, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: fort portal municipality globe world engineering uganda limited clovis kalenzi housing finance bank
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.