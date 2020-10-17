Forty-Six Candidates Nominated in Jinja city

In short
Nominations in all of Busoga were peaceful, including Namutumba district where one candidate whose names have been withheld was nominated in absentia because he tested positive for Covid-19.
Forty-Six Candidates Nominated in Jinja city17 Oct 2020, 10:57 Comments 58 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
Jinja city's returning officer, Jennipher Kyobutungyi peruses through the academic documents of the Alliance for national transformation flag bearer, Hannington Basakana on Friday.
