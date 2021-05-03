Foundation for Human Rights Initiative Investigates Attack on Journalists in Wakiso

In short
John Bosco Tembo, a research associate at the Foundation of Human Rights Initiative recently met the assaulted victims to document their ordeal. According to Tembo, they intervened to help the affected journalists to get justice.
Foundation for Human Rights Initiative Investigates Attack on Journalists in Wakiso3 May 2021, 10:20 Comments 258 Views Wakiso, Uganda Human rights Updates
In short
