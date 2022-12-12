Four Arrested After Missing Child is Found Dead

In short
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region police spokesperson, says that Kabagambe who is believed to be the prime suspect varnished from the village ever since the child went missing and was arrested on Sunday night while hiding in a bush in the neighboring village.
Four Arrested After Missing Child is Found Dead12 Dec 2022, 17:45 Comments 133 Views Kibaale, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the arrest and detention of the murder suspects.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.