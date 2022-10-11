Four Arrested As 80 Families Battle Eviction In Mpigi

In short
Katonga Regional Police Spokesperson, Lydia Tumushabe confirmed the arrest of the 4 people amid ongoing investigations. Without divulging into the matter, Tumushabe said that the accused persons were arrested from Kayabwe land for criminal trespass and forgery.
Four Arrested As 80 Families Battle Eviction In Mpigi11 Oct 2022, 07:11 Comments 131 Views Mpigi, Uganda Human rights Report
Mpigi District Vice Chairperson Hajati Aisha Nakirijja at Mpigi Police station with some of the bibanja holders from Kasuubo Village where 4 were arrested from
