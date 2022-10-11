Four Arrested As 80 Families Battle Eviction In Mpigi

Mpigi District Vice Chairperson Hajati Aisha Nakirijja at Mpigi Police station with some of the bibanja holders from Kasuubo Village where 4 were arrested from

In short

Katonga Regional Police Spokesperson, Lydia Tumushabe confirmed the arrest of the 4 people amid ongoing investigations. Without divulging into the matter, Tumushabe said that the accused persons were arrested from Kayabwe land for criminal trespass and forgery.