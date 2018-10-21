In short
Okema also disclosed to URN that police recovered four knives from some of the pilgrims at the checkpoint purportedly meant for stabbing though he did not substantiate whether or not the culprits were arrested.
Four Arrested During Centenary Celebration Of Paimol Martyrs
Cars of Celebrants at the Centenary celebrations of the martyrdom of Daudi Okelo and Jildo Irwa at the Paimol Shrine in Agago district. Login to license this image from 1$.
