Four Arrested for Illegal Logging in Bugoma Forest Reserve

Amlan Tumusiime, the Kikuube Resident District Commissioner-RDC told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Wednesday afternoon that they received intelligence that unknown people had invaded the forest reserve.
Four Arrested for Illegal Logging in Bugoma Forest Reserve19 Jan 2023, 07:49 Comments 29 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Bugoma central Forest Reserve in Kikuube. Four people have been arrested in the forest for alleged illegal logging. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
