Four Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm in Amuru

In short
Patrick Jimmy Okema the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson identified the suspects as Lemi Chris,33, Kiir Angelo, a 34-year-old South Sudanese, Bol Not, also a South Sudanese aged 39 and Safi Adam,33, a Ugandan Lugbara
Four Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm in Amuru23 Sep 2020, 13:44 Comments 120 Views Amuru, Uganda Crime Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Attiak Police Station Palabel Patrick Jimmy Okema the Aswa river region police spokesperson
Mentioned: Attiak Police Station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.