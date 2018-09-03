Four Arrested for Stealing 22 Cows in Buliisa

In short
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network on Monday that the suspects were intercepted around Kinyara Sugar plantation in Masindi after they had loaded the stolen animals on a Fuso truck Registration Number UBD-717Y.
Four Arrested for Stealing 22 Cows in Buliisa3 Sep 2018, 20:19 Comments 77 Views Buliisa, Uganda Crime Report
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region police spokesperson while addressing the press over the theft of Animals. Login to license this image from 1$.
