Paul Kanganve, the Greater Masaka Regional Police spokesperson, says the suspects were arrested using police intelligence network that led Flying squad operatives to their hideout in Kyotera district.
Four Arrested For Theft Of Vehicle Number Plates, 16 Jun 2019, Masaka, Uganda
