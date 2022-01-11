Four Arrested for Vandalizing Multimillion Irrigation Scheme in Bukwo

In short
Police picked up the accused persons on Monday on the orders of Bukwo Resident District Commissioner, Samuel Hashaka Mpimbaza. According to Hashaka, he learnt of vandalism on Saturday during his routine monitoring of government projects in the district.
Four Arrested for Vandalizing Multimillion Irrigation Scheme in Bukwo11 Jan 2022, 13:03 Comments 213 Views Agriculture Human rights Crime Updates
