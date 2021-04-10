Four Arrested in Fort Portal for Alleged Kidnaps, Robbery

In short
The arrested are suspected to have been working with Amos Mugume – one of the most wanted suspected kidnappers and hardcore criminals in Fort Portal city and surrounding areas who was shot dead on Friday.
Four Arrested in Fort Portal for Alleged Kidnaps, Robbery10 Apr 2021, 08:51 Comments 115 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Crime Updates
Mentioned: Amos Mugume Emmanuelle Lisha Ahumuza Fort Portal City Frank Baine John Oese Mariam Abdul Muhammad Abdul Raymond Aliganyira Vincent Twesige
