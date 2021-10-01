In short
The NUP supporters who have been granted bail include Hannington Kasasa 24, the NUP spokesperson for Hoima district, Jim Mukonye 20, the General Secretary NUP Hoima, Collins Birungi 25 and Favour Ssentamu 36.
Four Arrested NUP Supporters Released on Court Bail. 1 Oct 2021
The four NUP supporters who have been granted bail posing for a photo in front of Hoima Magistrates court. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
