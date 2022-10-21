Okello Emmanuel
17:59

Four Arrested on Lake Albert for Illegal Fishing

21 Oct 2022, 17:49 Comments 104 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Some of the impoiunded illegal fishing boats being burnt by FPU operatives at Runga landing site in Hoima district.

Some of the impoiunded illegal fishing boats being burnt by FPU operatives at Runga landing site in Hoima district.

In short
The FPU also impounded fishing gear that included a boat, several sets of illegal fishing nets, and immature fish hooks among others.

 

Tagged with: FPU Lake Albert fishermen

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.