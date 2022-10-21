Four Arrested on Lake Albert for Illegal Fishing

In short
The FPU also impounded fishing gear that included a boat, several sets of illegal fishing nets, and immature fish hooks among others.
Four Arrested on Lake Albert for Illegal Fishing21 Oct 2022, 17:49 Comments 104 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Some of the impoiunded illegal fishing boats being burnt by FPU operatives at Runga landing site in Hoima district.
