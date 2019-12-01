Four Arrested Over Alleged Bank Robbery in Soroti

In short
Michael Odongo, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman says the security guards were arrested because of contradictory statements recorded from them after the incident. He explained that while one guard claims the robbers attacked both of them before accessing the bank, the other states a different version.
Four Arrested Over Alleged Bank Robbery in Soroti1 Dec 2019, 23:21 Comments 100 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Pride Microfinance Bank robbery in Soroti michael odongo police spokesperson saracen company
Mentioned: Pride Microfinance Bank UGanda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.