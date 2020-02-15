In short
Jeff Sebuyungo, the Bugiri District Police Commander, who declined to identify the suspects, says that, they were arrested on Saturday and are being detained at Bugiri central police station. He says that the suspects recorded statements and the information shall be useful for the progress of this case in the investigations.
Four Arrested Over Bugiri Imam's Death
15 Feb 2020
In short
