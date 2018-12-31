Four Arrested over Murder in Mubende

In short
During interrogation, one of the suspects told police that they had been angered by the deceaseds decision to sale of part of the family land. Tukwasibwe narrated that he killed Sabiiti from his bedroom using a hoe and an iron bar.
Four Arrested over Murder in Mubende31 Dec 2018, 20:16 Comments 151 Views Mubende, Uganda Crime Analysis
Police looking at the hoe which was used in the in murder of Sabiiti has been retrieved Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.