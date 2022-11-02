Four Arrested Over Murder of Kikuube LC I Chairperson

In short
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network that following Irumba's murder, the Flying Squad operatives from the Albertine police region were dispatched to track down the suspects leading to the arrest of the four.
Four Arrested Over Murder of Kikuube LC I Chairperson2 Nov 2022, 11:52 Comments 115 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the arrest and detention of the murder suspects to URN.
In short
Tagged with: LCI Chairperson murder suspects
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.