Four Arrested over Phone Calls Made At Time of Gen Katumba's Shooting

4 Jun 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Gen Katumba Wamala's shooting scene

Gen Katumba’s vehicle H4DF 2138 was riddled with bullets on Tuesday at Kisaasi, a suburb of Kampala in an attack that claimed the life of his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo. Gen Katumba who is also a former Inspector General of Police survived with bullet wounds.

 

