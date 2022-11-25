In short
Assailants raided Bugoma forest reserve in Kikuube on Wednesday night and attacked Pt. Wycliffe Musibira of UPDF’s 13th Battalion who was on guard duty in the forest.
Four Arrested Over Robbed UPDF Gun in Bugoma Forest.25 Nov 2022, 14:57 Comments 97 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Amlan Tumusiime,Kikuube RDC confirmed the arrest of four suspects in connection to an attack on a UPDF soldier.
