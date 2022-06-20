Four Arrested Over Suspicion of Supplying Drug-laced Snacks to Schools

In short
Trouble for the suspects started over the weekend when one unnamed school suspended ten female students in Namugongo who had ordered the drug-laced cookies for a party at the school.
Four Arrested Over Suspicion of Supplying Drug-laced Snacks to Schools20 Jun 2022, 17:16 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Fred Enanga police spokesperson Tinka Zarugaba
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.