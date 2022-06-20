Mugisha James
Four Arrested Over Suspicion of Supplying Drug-laced Snacks to Schools

20 Jun 2022, 17:16 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
Fred Enanga, the Police spokesperson Displaying some of the recovered drugs

Trouble for the suspects started over the weekend when one unnamed school suspended ten female students in Namugongo who had ordered the drug-laced cookies for a party at the school.

 

