Four Babies Abandoned at Mbarara Health Facilities During Festive Week

In short

Dr Celestine Barigye the Mbarara Referral Hospital Director says one deceased baby and another in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit were suffering from respiratory challenges caused by infections and cold exposure, while Henry Mushabe, the Mbarara probation officer blames the rampant child abandonment to teenage pregnancies and economic hardship. One of the abandoned babies' mother is identified as Immaculate Ahimbisibwe of Kyampotani in Kaooba, Mbarara City.