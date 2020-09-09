Edward Eninu
Four Buses Impounded for Violating Covid-19 Guidelines

9 Sep 2020, 12:48 Comments 134 Views Soroti, Uganda Business and finance Health Updates
Impounded buses parked infront of CPS Soroti.

Before resuming public transport, authorities in Soroti met with transporters and guided them on the SOPs. In their resolutions, all the buses and taxis were to park strictly in their respective parks located along old Mbale Road.

 

