Four Businessmen Arrested for Hiking Salt Prices

25 Mar 2020, 11:41 Comments 219 Views Koboko, Uganda Business and finance Crime Security Report
One of the Indian Business man with his worker and a packet of salt he was found selling at Ugx 90,000 instead of Ugx 25,000 in Koboko after their arrest on Tuesday.

In short
The four were picked up by security personnel on Tuesday afternoon after a tip-off by locals and customers after realizing a drastic change in the price of salt. They had allegedly increased the price of a carton of salt from 25,000 to 90,000 Shillings and a packet of salt from 800 to 5,000 Shillings.

 

