Four Businessmen Arrested for Hiking Salt Prices

The four were picked up by security personnel on Tuesday afternoon after a tip-off by locals and customers after realizing a drastic change in the price of salt. They had allegedly increased the price of a carton of salt from 25,000 to 90,000 Shillings and a packet of salt from 800 to 5,000 Shillings.
Four Businessmen Arrested for Hiking Salt Prices25 Mar 2020, 11:41 Comments 219 Views Koboko, Uganda Business and finance Crime Security Report
One of the Indian Business man with his worker and a packet of salt he was found selling at Ugx 90,000 instead of Ugx 25,000 in Koboko after their arrest on Tuesday.
