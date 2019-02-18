Four Cattle Rustlers Held in Otuke

In short
Otuke District Police Commander Edson Birema identified the suspects as Lumuge Teko, 25, Nathlineora Linga, 29, Napathia Apakareli, 29, and Apajiwai Kiyonga, 32, all from Kotido district. The suspects are now held at Otuke Central Police Station on charges of theft.
Four Cattle Rustlers Held in Otuke18 Feb 2019, 12:31 Comments 107 Views Otuke, Uganda Crime Report
Tagged with: otuke district updf soldiers astus
