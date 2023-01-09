Samuel Amanya
18:20

Four Charged over Raping Minor to Death on Christmas, Remanded

9 Jan 2023, 18:09 Comments 163 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Court Crime Updates
Magistrates courts premises in Kabale

Magistrates courts premises in Kabale

In short
Her Worship Tabaruka remanded Ahumuza, Akankwasa, and Akanyijuka to Ndorwa government prison. She also remanded Tumukunde to Kabale remand home on the basis that he is still a juvenile (below 18 years) who needs rehabilitation. The suspects will re-appear before the court on February 7, this year.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.