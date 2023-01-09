Four Charged over Raping Minor to Death on Christmas, Remanded

In short
Her Worship Tabaruka remanded Ahumuza, Akankwasa, and Akanyijuka to Ndorwa government prison. She also remanded Tumukunde to Kabale remand home on the basis that he is still a juvenile (below 18 years) who needs rehabilitation. The suspects will re-appear before the court on February 7, this year.
Four Charged over Raping Minor to Death on Christmas, Remanded9 Jan 2023, 18:09 Comments 163 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Court Crime Updates
