Solomon Okabo
19:44

Four Civil Servants in Apac District on Spot for Engaging in Politics

26 Oct 2020, 19:31 Comments 84 Views Apac, Uganda Northern Election Local government Updates
A copy of the petition to Micheal Wanje, the Chief Administrative Officer of Apac

A copy of the petition to Micheal Wanje, the Chief Administrative Officer of Apac

In short
Innocent Abongo, the Apac district Acting Probation Officer, Frank Ogwang, the Acting Sub County Chief of Chegere Sub County, Wilbert Obala the Ibuje Sub County Chief and Andrew Omadi Omara, the Office Assistant have allegedly appeared in public campaigning for some aspirants in Apac district.

 

Tagged with: Four Civil Servants in Apac District on Spot for Engaging in Active Politics
Mentioned: Ministry of Local Government.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.