Four Civil Servants in Apac District on Spot for Engaging in Politics

A copy of the petition to Micheal Wanje, the Chief Administrative Officer of Apac

In short

Innocent Abongo, the Apac district Acting Probation Officer, Frank Ogwang, the Acting Sub County Chief of Chegere Sub County, Wilbert Obala the Ibuje Sub County Chief and Andrew Omadi Omara, the Office Assistant have allegedly appeared in public campaigning for some aspirants in Apac district.