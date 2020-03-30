Four COVID-19 Isolation Units Established at Hoima Hospital

In short
Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC Samuel Kisembo who doubles as the Chairperson of the Coronavirus task force committee for Hoima district told Uganda Radio Network on Monday that the district is taking precautionary measures to ensure that any detected cases are controlled before spreading the virus in the community.
Four COVID-19 Isolation Units Established at Hoima Hospital30 Mar 2020, 13:22 Comments 117 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Hoima hospital corona virus isolation Units
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.