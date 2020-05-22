Four Dead, Dozens Injured in Deadly Clashes Between Alur and Acholi in Nwoya

In short
It is said that hundreds of Alur people were fired at and several of their houses burnt down by soldiers guarding Brig. Charles Otema Awany's farm, bringing another twist to a long-term conflict between the two cultural groups.
Four Dead, Dozens Injured in Deadly Clashes Between Alur and Acholi in Nwoya22 May 2020, 18:02 Comments 211 Views Pakwach, Uganda Crime Security Northern Report
