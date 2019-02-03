In short
The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. when a Link Bus registration number UBA 332B swerved off the road, overturned and slipped into the trench at Namayonjo village in Wabinyonyi Sub County along Kampala-Gulu highway. The deceased and injured are not yet identified.
Four Dead, 48 Injured in Nakasongola Bus Accident
3 Feb 2019
