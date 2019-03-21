Ronald Odongo
Four Dokolo Officials Held Over Alleged Embezzlement of UGX 700M

Some of the officials during the public hearing

During the hearing, Dr. Sam Ojok, the Dokolo District Health Officer also revealed that in June 2018 the district health department received Shillings 112 million without his notice.
