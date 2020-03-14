Okello Emmanuel
Four Family Members Killed in Hoima Accident

14 Mar 2020, 15:11 Comments 101 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Traffic officers and other police officers led by Tom Mpabaisi, the officer incharge of Hoima CPS at the Accident scene.

The accident occurred around 10am on Saturday when a Subaru Legacy registration Number SSD 812AW belonging to Clive Ninsiime, the Officer Charge of Oil and Gas attached to Kabaale International airport rammed into the four family members who were crossing the road.

 

