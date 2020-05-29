Suspected Bomb Explodes in Nakaseke, Injures Four

In short
The injured have been identified Ernest Ssendawula, the village chairman, his Vice Tom Ssendege and a resident John Lubagira. The fourth person is Francis Kizza the Vice Chairman of National Resistance Movement for Wakyato sub county
Suspected Bomb Explodes in Nakaseke, Injures Four29 May 2020, 17:45 Comments 108 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Crime Misc Breaking news
