Four Jailed for Escaping From Koboko Prison

In short
On Wednesday, 18 inmates escaped from Gbukutu Government Prison. Four of the escapees were recaptured as eight others fled to the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.
Four Jailed for Escaping From Koboko Prison25 Jun 2021, 12:13 Comments 157 Views Koboko, Uganda Crime Court Security Report
Four of the Twelve re-arrested prisoners being handcaffed at Grade One Magistrate's Court in Koboko after they were sentenced to two years.
