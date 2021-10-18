Four Hotels Face Probe for Violating COVID-19 Control Measures

In short
Security and health officials argue that the hotels work normally during the day by serving food and soft drinks, but change the business into dancing clubs under the cover of darkness. Monalisa Lounge and Little Liz Hotel's reportedly play loud music at night and operates bars, despite the continued closure of bars.
Four Hotels Face Probe for Violating COVID-19 Control Measures18 Oct 2021, 19:45 Comments 129 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Health Security Lifestyle Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.